Solar Bears Fall 3-2 in OT to Everblades in Game 3

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-3) built a 2-0 lead in the first period, but saw the Florida Everblades (6-3) storm back to tie the score in the third frame and eventually take Game 3 of the South Division Finals by a 3-2 final in overtime on Tuesday night at Amway Center. Orlando now trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Solar Bears struck first just two minutes into the opening frame when Jonne Tammela fed Zach Frye in the slot and the rookie buried a shot past Callum Booth for his first of the postseason.

Orlando extended its lead to two goals when Florida's Logan Roe's attempted pass deflected off the skate of Alexei Lipanov, allowing Hunter Fejes to burst into the offensive zone and snap a shot from the hash marks past Booth at 16:52 for his team-leading sixth goal of the playoffs.

Blake Winiecki got the Everblades on the board in the third period when his shot rebounded off the glass behind the net and dropped onto the back of Connor Ingram before rolling into the back of the net at 5:35.

Nathan Perkovich then tied the score at 2-2 for the visitors when he took advantage of an Orlando turnover at the side of the net and stuffed the puck past Ingram at 9:14 for an unassisted goal.

In the first overtime the Solar Bears were forced to play down a man for five minutes when Tammela was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing following a collision with Michael Downing at 2:16.

The Everblades sealed the game when John McCarron redirected a point shot from Patrick McCarron past Ingram at 4:08.

Ingram took the loss with 30 saves on 33 shots against; Booth picked up the win with 31 stops on 33 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Patrick McCarron - FLA

2) Zach Frye - ORL

3) Callum Booth - FLA

NOTABLES:

Orlando outshot the Everblades 20-6 in the first period, breaking the previous club record for most shots on goal in a single period of a playoff game. The previous mark of 19 was set in the third period of Game 5 of the South Division Finals vs. Florida on May 6, 2018.

This was the first time in Solar Bears history that Orlando played three consecutive playoff overtime games. The Solar Bears previously had played back-to-back overtime contests during the first round of the 2018 playoffs against South Carolina, winning Games 3 and 4 by identical 2-1 scores on home ice.

