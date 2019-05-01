Jeremy Helvig Recalled to AHL's Charlotte Checkers

May 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday that goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

This is the second career call-up for Helvig, who tied an Everblades record with 27 wins as a rookie goaltender in the regular season.

Helvig, a native of Markham, Ontario, logged a victory in his only appearance with Charlotte this season in early December. He compiled a 27-6-3-1 record with the Everblades in 39 appearances in the regular season, finishing with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He was fourth in the league in GAA and tied for eighth in save percentage.

A fifth-round pick by the Canes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Helvig played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-18. The Markham, Ontario, native posted 81 wins in 156 games with the Frontenacs.

Following a day off on Wednesday, the South Division Finals series with the Orlando Solar Bears resumes with Game 4 on Thursday. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

-

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fits into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

Images from this story



Florida Everblades goaltender Jeremy Helvig

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.