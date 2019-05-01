Mavericks Trainer Nick Potter Wins ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Kansas City Mavericks Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter is the 2018-19 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is voted on by the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers. In recognition of his accomplishment, Potter will receive a prize pack from Warrior Hockey.

Potter completed his fourth season with the Mavericks in 2018-19. A graduate of Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training, Potter had spent seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining the Mavericks staff. He also worked with the Detroit Lions as an athletic training intern for the 2004 and 2005 seasons before interning with the Chiefs in 2006. Potter, who earned a Master's in Sport Management from Texas Tech University, currently lives in Olathe, Kansas, with his wife Kaylee, step-son Brayden and son Easton.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

