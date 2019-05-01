Cyclones Drop Game 3 in Toledo

Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell 5-1 to the Toledo Walleye in Game 3 of the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The Cyclones trail the best-of-seven series, 2-1. The Cyclones received their lone goal from forward Brady Vail.

Cincinnati struck first late in the opening period when Vail skated in to the slot following a pass from defenseman Arvin Atwal, and he rifled a shot in under the crossbar to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0.

The 1-0 Cincinnati lead held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second Toledo struck twice on goals from forwards Bryan Moore and Greg Wolfe to take the lead, 2-1, heading into the third period.

In the third period, Toledo pushed their lead to 3-1 with 6:10 remaining when forward Moore netted his second of the game on the power play. The Walleye received an empty netter from defenseman Trevor Hamilton at the 19:35 mark to push their lead to 4-1, and they capped off their 5-1 win with Wolfe's second of the night with four seconds remaining.

Cincinnati was outshot, 38-32 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 33 in the loss. The teams next take the ice on Friday in Game 4 from Toledo. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

