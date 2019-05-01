Williams Blanks Steelheads as Oilers Take 3-0 Series Lead

BOISE, ID - A fifth straight win in eight days for the Tulsa Oilers (7-3-0), 1-0 over the Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0) behind a 35-save shutout from Devin Williams, gave the Oilers a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Mountain Division Finals Tuesday at CenturyLink Arena.

Tulsa weathered the early storm in the opening frame, as the Oilers killed off an early delay of game penalty and Williams made several key saves. Idaho killed off a penalty midway through the period and held Tulsa to just eight shots in the first 20 minutes. The Steelheads could not convert on a second power play opportunity late, as Williams stopped all 18 shots he faced in the scoreless period.

The Oilers killed off another penalty in the second period and finally snapped the scoreless deadlock on a power play, when Stephen Perfetto snapped a pass from Alex Dostie into the net behind a scrambling Tomas Sholl during a goal-mouth scramble. The goal extended Perfetto's playoff point streak to ten games and Dostie's to seven, and turned out to be the game-winner in the low-scoring affair.

Williams stopped all ten shots in the third period and finished with 35 for the game to earn his seventh shutout of his career and first playoff shutout.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at 8:10pm CT at CenturyLink Arena. A win for the Oilers would send Tulsa through to the Western Conference Finals. If necessary, Game 5 would be played in Boise Friday at 8:10pm CT. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:50pm.

