Steelheads Come Close, Fall 1-0 to Oilers in Game 3

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0) put themselves in a position to score but couldn't find a goal, falling 1-0 to the Tulsa Oilers (7-3-0) on Tuesday night from CenturyLink Arena in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. The Steelheads trail the Oilers 3-0 in the series and must win to keep their postseason alive.

The Steelheads came out fast and physical in the first period, outpacing the Oilers 18-8 in shots while creating numerous opportunities to post the game's first goal. Bounces didn't go the team's way despite the pressure and tone set, and both sides went into the intermission scoreless.

In the second period, one side broke through on a net-front scramble, resulting in the lone goal of the night in favor of the Oilers. At 11:33 of the second period, Oilers forward Alex Dostie slipped behind the net after a scrum off the left post and found forward Stephen Perfetto open for a one-time shot from the left circle, edging ahead 1-0.

The Steelheads put up more pressure and urgency in the third period; however they could not find the answering goal to at least force overtime and fell 1-0 to the Oilers.

Oilers netminder Devin Williams (7-3-0) turned away all 36 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (4-4-0) stopped 26 of 27 shots in the loss.

