Growlers Knock Monarchs out of Kelly Cup Playoffs with 5-1 Win
May 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Manchester Monarchs fell in Game 6 of the North Division Finals to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 5-1, Monday night at the Mile One Centre.
The Monarchs (6-5-0-0) saw their season end for the second-straight season in the North Division Finals, this time to the Growlers (8-4-0-0), by a 5-1 score.
The Growlers took an early 1-0 lead at 4:52 of the first period on the eighth goal of the playoffs by Zach O'Brien. O'Brien cut in front of the net, below the circles, and snuck a shot past the left leg of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, making the score, 1-0.
Newfoundland made it a two-goal game at 17:20 of the first period on the second goal of the game and ninth of the playoffs by O'Brien. Garrett Johnston took a shot from the blue line, that was tipped in front by O'Brien, past Williams, making the score, 2-0.
The Growlers added a third goal just :21 seconds later on a goal by Matt Bradley. James Melindy sent a shot towards the front of the net, where Bradley tipped it past the glove of Williams, to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead.
Newfoundland extended their lead at 5:14 of the second period on the first goal of the playoffs by Johnston. Bradley sent a pass to Johnston at the top of the slot on a 3-on-1, where he wristed a shot past the glove of Williams, making the score, 4-0.
Newfoundland chased Williams from the game at 7:10 of the second period, when O'Brien scored his third goal of the game and 10th of the playoffs to push the score to 5-0.
Manchester ended the shutout bid at 5:42 of the third period on the second goal of the playoffs by Tony Cameranesi. After a scrum in front of the net, Cameranesi pulled the puck free and sent it past Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, making the score, 5-1.
