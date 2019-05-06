Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Announced

May 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for round three of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, to begin on Friday, May 10 at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Growlers will take on the Florida Everblades in the Eastern Conference Finals as the Everblades eliminated the Orlando Solar Bears their second-round opponent. The Growlers and Everblades will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Hertz Arena on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. The series will then shift to Mile One Centre in St. John's for Games 3 and 4 on May 15th and May 17th. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at Mile One Centre on May 18. Puck drop for all games at Mile One Centre is 7 p.m.

Newfoundland would travel back to Florida for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 while a possible Game 7 would happen at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, May 22.

The full Eastern Conference Finals schedule is below -

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday 5/10 @ Florida - 9 PM NST

Game 2 - Saturday 5/11 @ Florida - 830 PM NST

Game 3 - Wednesday 5/15 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST - Mile One Centre

Game 4 - Friday 5/17 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST - Mile One Centre

Game 5 - Saturday 5/18 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST - Mile One Centre

Game 6 - Tuesday 5/21 @ Florida - 9 PM NST

Game 7 - Wednesday 5/22 @ Florida - 9 PM NST

Eastern Conference Finals tickets are now available in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com. Unique group rates can be obtained when you purchase 10+ tickets, for more information contact jack@nlgrowlers.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.