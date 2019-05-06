ECHL Transactions - May 6

May 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 6, 2019:

Manchester:

Add Pavel Jenys, F activated from reserve

Delete Bokondji Imama, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.