Mavericks Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Home Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL regular season. The Mavericks enter their sixth season in the ECHL and 11th overall season in franchise history. The home schedule is as follows. Faceoff for every home game will be 7:05 p.m. unless indicated. Dates and times are subject to change.

October

Saturday, October 12: vs. Indy Fuel (Opening Night)

Friday, October 25: vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, October 26: vs. Toledo Walleye

November

Friday, November 1: vs. Rapid City Rush

Saturday, November 2: vs. Wichita Thunder

Friday, November 8: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, November 9: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Monday, November 11: vs. Wichita Thunder (6:05 p.m. faceoff, Veterans Day)

Saturday, November 16: vs. Rapid City Rush

Tuesday, November 19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m. faceoff, Kids Day)

December

Friday, December 6: vs. Wichita Thunder

Saturday, December 7: vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Tuesday, December 10: vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, December 20: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, December 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Tuesday, December 31: vs. Wichita Thunder (New Year's Eve)

January

Saturday, January 18: vs. Allen Americans

Friday, January 24: vs. Idaho Steelheads

Saturday, January 25: vs. Idaho Steelheads

Tuesday, January 28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, January 31: vs. Tulsa Oilers

February

Saturday, February 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Friday, February 7: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, February 8: vs. Allen Americans

Tuesday, February 11: vs. Wichita Thunder

Friday, February 14: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, February 15: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, February 29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

March

Friday, March 6: vs. Allen Americans

Saturday, March 7: vs. Wichita Thunder

Sunday, March 8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m. Faceoff)

Friday, March 13: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, March 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers (4:05 p.m. Faceoff)

Saturday, March 21: vs. Rapid City Rush

Tuesday, March 24: vs. Rapid City Rush

April

Wednesday, April 1: vs. Allen American

Season ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are available now. For more ticket information and other Mavs news, visit kcmavericks.com and stay tuned to the Mavericks social media channels.

