Mavericks Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Home Schedule
May 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL regular season. The Mavericks enter their sixth season in the ECHL and 11th overall season in franchise history. The home schedule is as follows. Faceoff for every home game will be 7:05 p.m. unless indicated. Dates and times are subject to change.
October
Saturday, October 12: vs. Indy Fuel (Opening Night)
Friday, October 25: vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, October 26: vs. Toledo Walleye
November
Friday, November 1: vs. Rapid City Rush
Saturday, November 2: vs. Wichita Thunder
Friday, November 8: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, November 9: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Monday, November 11: vs. Wichita Thunder (6:05 p.m. faceoff, Veterans Day)
Saturday, November 16: vs. Rapid City Rush
Tuesday, November 19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m. faceoff, Kids Day)
December
Friday, December 6: vs. Wichita Thunder
Saturday, December 7: vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Tuesday, December 10: vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, December 20: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, December 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tuesday, December 31: vs. Wichita Thunder (New Year's Eve)
January
Saturday, January 18: vs. Allen Americans
Friday, January 24: vs. Idaho Steelheads
Saturday, January 25: vs. Idaho Steelheads
Tuesday, January 28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, January 31: vs. Tulsa Oilers
February
Saturday, February 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Friday, February 7: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, February 8: vs. Allen Americans
Tuesday, February 11: vs. Wichita Thunder
Friday, February 14: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, February 15: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, February 29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
March
Friday, March 6: vs. Allen Americans
Saturday, March 7: vs. Wichita Thunder
Sunday, March 8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m. Faceoff)
Friday, March 13: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Sunday, March 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers (4:05 p.m. Faceoff)
Saturday, March 21: vs. Rapid City Rush
Tuesday, March 24: vs. Rapid City Rush
April
Wednesday, April 1: vs. Allen American
Season ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are available now. For more ticket information and other Mavs news, visit kcmavericks.com and stay tuned to the Mavericks social media channels.
