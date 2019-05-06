'Blades to Square off with Newfoundland in Eastern Conference Finals
May 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have advanced to the third round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub and will battle the Newfoundland Growlers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.
The 'Blades will host Game 1 and Game 2 on Friday and Saturday of this week. If necessary, Florida will also host Game 6 and Game 7. Tickets for the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals are ON SALE NOW.
This is the second consecutive season and sixth time total the 'Blades have advanced to the conference finals. Florida made back-to-back conference finals appearances only one other time in team history, qualifying for the American Conference Finals in 2004 and 2005.
The full schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals is below.
Game 1 - Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
Game 2 - Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
Game 3 - at Newfoundland, Wednesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)
Game 4 - at Newfoundland, Friday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)
*Game 5 - at Newfoundland, Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)
*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
*If necessary; all times ET
For more information call the 'Blades at 239-948-PUCK (7825) or visit floridaeverblades.com.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades vs. the Newfoundland Growlers
(Newfoundland Growlers)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 6, 2019
- 'Blades to Square off with Newfoundland in Eastern Conference Finals - Florida Everblades
- Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Announced - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with 5-1 Victory - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Knock Monarchs out of Kelly Cup Playoffs with 5-1 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Tulsa Faces Toledo in the Third Round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, After Winning the Mountain Division Title Sunday. - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - May 6 - ECHL
- All Six Episodes of 'Puckland' Available on NBCSports.com - Maine Mariners
- Mavericks Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Home Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye vs Tulsa in the Conference Finals - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Announce Schedule for Western Conference Finals - Tulsa Oilers
- Oilers Win Game 6 to Advance to Western Conference Finals - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 'Blades to Square off with Newfoundland in Eastern Conference Finals
- Big Mac: 'Blades Eliminate Solar Bears with Double OT Triumph
- Special Touch: Power Play Helps Lift 'Blades to 4-0 Win
- Jeremy Helvig Recalled to AHL's Charlotte Checkers
- Comeback Kids: 'Blades Rally to Drop Solar Bears in Overtime