'Blades to Square off with Newfoundland in Eastern Conference Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have advanced to the third round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub and will battle the Newfoundland Growlers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.

The 'Blades will host Game 1 and Game 2 on Friday and Saturday of this week. If necessary, Florida will also host Game 6 and Game 7. Tickets for the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals are ON SALE NOW.

This is the second consecutive season and sixth time total the 'Blades have advanced to the conference finals. Florida made back-to-back conference finals appearances only one other time in team history, qualifying for the American Conference Finals in 2004 and 2005.

The full schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals is below.

Game 1 - Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2 - Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3 - at Newfoundland, Wednesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)

Game 4 - at Newfoundland, Friday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)

*Game 5 - at Newfoundland, Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. (Mile One Centre)

*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

*If necessary; all times ET

