Walleye vs Tulsa in the Conference Finals

Final Regular Season Record: 40-23-6-3,

Playoff Record 8-3, Current Playoff Streak: 3 Wins

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference Finals vs. Tulsa (All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 10 vs. Tulsa at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, May 12 vs. Tulsa at 5:15 p.m. at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Wednesday, May 15 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, May 17 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, May 18 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Monday, May 20 vs. Tulsa at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Wednesday, May 22 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Walleye Notes

Conference Series Bound: Toledo has advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the third time in Walleye history thanks to a four games to one series win over the Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones. After the Cyclones took game two in Toledo, the Walleye rebounded to win three straight in the series to close out the Cyclones. This is the second time the Walleye will appear in the Western Conference Finals as they lost four games to one to Colorado in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Toledo made its first Conference Finals appearance as the Walleye in 2015 when the team lost in game seven to South Carolina in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cincinnati Series: Toledo held the regular season's highest scoring team (3.92 goals scored per game) in check by allowing just 10 goals in the five games. Over the final three games of the series, Toledo's penalty kill was at its finest, allowing just one goal in 14 opportunities. Toledo outscored Cincinnati 15-10 in the series.

Goaltending Rules: Pat Nagle has been downright brilliant in the postseason with an 8-2-1 record, a 1.68 goals against average and .941 save percentage. In the Cincinnati series he posted a .936 save percentage with a 2.00 goals against average. Nagle is currently second among all goaltenders in goal against average and he is tied with Devin Williams of Tulsa with eight playoff wins. The 31-year-old has an all-time record of 36-15-6 in his playoff career with a 2.25GAA and a .919SVP.

Becoming a regular thing: Toledo saw 7,482 at the Huntington Center for Friday's game four vs. Cincinnati, the fourth sellout of the playoffs at the Huntington Center. The Walleye are averaging 6,860 per game in the playoffs. In Walleye playoff history, the Huntington Center has been sold out 12 times.

Put it on the Board: Forward Greg Wolfe has made his goals count in the playoffs with four of the six he has scored going in as game-winners. Wolfe currently leads Toledo in playoff scoring with 12 points (6G, 6A).

Tulsa is up next: The Oilers took down Idaho in six games to advance the Western Conference Finals. The two teams played each other twice during the regular season with each team winning once as Toledo won 6-4 on December 7 and Tulsa won 5-2 on February 1. Both games were played in Toledo as the Walleye have never played a game in Tulsa. Toledo went 6-4-2 during the regular season against the Mountain Division.

Top Line Power: The Tulsa Oilers feature the three top scorers in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with Alex Dostie (11G, 8A) and Stephen Perfetto (6G, 13A) both at 19 points while Adam Pleskach (10G, 6A) is third in league scoring at 16 points. Those three have accounted for 54 of the team's 106 points collected in the playoffs.

Kelly Cup Western Conference Finals: Toledo vs. Tulsa

Toledo Walleye: 40-23-6-3 (Second place in ECHL Central Division)

Leading Scorer: Shane Berschbach (20 goals, 43 assists, 63 points)

Leading Goaltender: Pat Nagle (22 wins, 2.81 GAA, .910 Save %)

Playoffs Leading Scorer: Greg Wolfe (6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points)

Playoffs Leading Goaltender: Pay Nagle (8 wins, 1.68 GAA, .941 Save %)

Playoffs Power Play: 28.9 % (2nd in the ECHL)

Playoffs Penalty Kill: 81.3 % (8th in the ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers: 42-24-4-2 (First place in ECHL Mountain Division)

Leading Scorer: Adam Pleskach (38 goals, 37 assists, 75 points)

Leading Goaltender: Devin Williams (20 wins, 2.12 GAA, .916 Save %)

Playoffs Leading Scorer: Alex Dostie, Stephen Perfetto, both with 19 points

Playoffs Leading Goaltender: Devin Williams (8 wins, 2.45 GAA, .920 Save %)

Playoffs Power Play: 23.0 % (4th in ECHL)

Penalty Kill: 82.2 % (6th in ECHL)

FOLLOW THE FISH

All second-round games between the Walleye and the Cyclones, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA.

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNapp.com/walleye, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: www.BCSNapp.com/walleye

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

WALLEYE OFFICIAL VIEWING PARTIES

Game 3: Toledo @ Tulsa - Wednesday, May 15 @ 8:05 p.m. EST

Viewing Party at Fleetwood's Tap Room

Game 4: Toledo @ Tulsa - Friday, May 17 @ 8:05 p.m. EST

Viewing Party at Hensville Park- large 27' movie screen

Game 5: Toledo @ Tulsa - Saturday, May 18 @ 8:05 p.m. EST

Viewing Party at Fifth Third Field - watch the game on the biggest screen in Northwest Ohio. Come for the Mud Hens game at 5:05 p.m. and stay to cheer on the Walleye at 8:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255 or visiting www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

