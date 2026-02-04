Memphis Hustle vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video
Check out the Memphis Hustle Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Motor City Cruises Past Memphis to Win Eight out of Last Ten Games - Motor City Cruise
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.