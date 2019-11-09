Marlies Close out Royal Road Trip Today in Grand Rapids

The Marlies close out their seven-game Royal Road Trip today in Grand Rapids, looking to snap a three-game losing skid and head home on a positive note.

Special teams situations will be a key focus for the Marlies today after conceding three goals last night to the Griffins' league-best power play (29.3%). The Marlies were also 0/6 on the power play last night and will be looking to a better job in that department tonight as they welcome Rasmus Sandin and Nic Petan back to the lineup. "Obviously, Petan and Sandin are coming in tomorrow so those are two first shooter power play guys, that's a number one centre and a number one defenceman that changes our team significantly so that will help of course but as coaches we've got to do a better job to prepare our team and more importantly, we've got to stay out of the penalty box," said Sheldon Keefe following last night's game.

Egor Korshkov opened the scoring in yesterday's contest, his ninth point (7 goals, 2 assists) through 11 games. He has scored the game's first goal four times this season and now sits even with Pontus Aberg for the team lead in goals.

Grand Rapids' Chris Terry picked up two assists last night, bringing his point streak (6-9-15) to eight straight games as he continues to lead the league in that department.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

7-2-2-1 Overall Record 6-5-1-1

0-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

Loss 3 Streak Win 1

42 Goals For 46

35 Goals Against 45

20.9% Power Play Percentage 29.3%

76% Penalty Kill Percentage 73.3%

P. Aberg (7)

E. Korshkov (7) Leading Goal Scorer C. Terry (8)

P. Aberg (12) Leading Points Scorer C. Terry (21)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader C. Pickard (4)

