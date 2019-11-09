Coyotes Assign Comrie to Tucson for Conditioning
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, for conditioning purposes.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Comrie has played in five career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets. The 24-year-old native of Edmonton, AB played in 47 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) last season, going 25-20-2 with two shutouts, a .917 SV% and a 2.69 GAA.
Comrie was originally drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.
