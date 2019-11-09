Condors Host Moon Landing Jersey Patriotic Night Tonight

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda on Moon Landing Anniversary Jersey / Patriotic Night at 7 p.m. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). A large crowd is expected, arrive early and purchase early!

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors will wear specialty 50th Anniversary Moon Landing jerseys which will be auctioned off for various charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) presented by 107.9 KUZZ and SC Architect. Everyone in attendance will have the chance to win one to be given away. Many jerseys, including "Eagle #1" will be silent auctioned at the Condors Community Foundation Hub on the concourse.

Purchase up to two (2) Condors/Space themed hats for just $5 each. There will be multiple NASA/Space exhibits and demonstrations throughout the night and NASA Pilot Dean "Gucci" Neeley will get the crowd going with the pre-game siren.

SEATS FOR SOLDIERS: Our thanks to Aspire Counseling Services for their Gold Level donation (125+ tickets) of tickets for veterans and military members in Kern County to attend tonight's game.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda for the first time this season. It's the third matchup in the season series with the Barracuda taking two in San Jose in October. The teams have 12 games slated in the season series.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a 5-3 decision to San Diego at home last night. LW Kirill Maksimov had two assists as LW Colby Cave and RW Cameron Hebig each scored their first goals of the season for Bakersfield. C Brad Malone scored on the power play and is now tied for the team lead with nine points (3g-6a).

San Jose was idle last night with their last game coming at home on Sunday, a 5-3 setback at the hands of the Tucson Roadrunners. F Leann Bergmann had two assists and D Thomas Gregoire had a goal and assist. G Andrew Shortridge took the loss, stopping 18 of 22.

JURCO ARRIVES

LW Tomas Jurco was assigned to the Condors yesterday after playing 12 games with Edmonton. A native of Slovakia, Jurco has won two Calder Cups (2019, 2013), two QMJHL titles, and a Memorial Cup. Originally draffted by Detroit in the 2nd round (35) of the 2011 NHL Draft, the 26-year old winger has 123 points (58g-65a) in 182 AHL games.

HERE'S A FIRST

Bakersfield has been at its best in the first period this season, outscoring teams 16-10. Unlike last season, when the team led the league in second period goal differential, the second frame this season has seen the team outscored 15-8.

CONDORS NOTES

D Caleb Jones has assists in three straight games... C Brad Malone is on a three-game point streak (2g-1a) following last night's power-play goal... LW Kirill Maksimov had two assists last night, his first points as a pro... RW Cameron Hebig has a goal and assist in his last two games... Bakersfield has yet to win a game in which they have outshot an opponent (0-6-1), but are unbeatean (5-0-0) when shots are either even or favor the opposition... The Condors have dropped four straight at home for the first time in the AHL.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose surrendered three power play goals on Sunday (3/6) against Tucson... The Barracuda power play has goals in four straight (5/23)... G Josef Korenar has two shutouts this season and is unbeaten in three straight (2-0-1)... San Jose has the youngest roster in the AHL with eight players 21 years old and younger... The Barracuda return home tomorrow to take on San Diego.

TRANSACTIONS

11/8 - LW Tomas Jurco assigned to Bakersfield

11/7 - C Colby Cave assigned to Bakersfield

11/4 - D Cody Corbett released from PTO

