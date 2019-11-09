Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember

ROCKFORD Ill. - Rockford IceHogs defenseman Ian McCoshen has offered to match fans' donations up to $1,500 in the fight against men's cancer for Movember/Brovember. Fans can donate on the IceHogs' GoFundMe page HERE and the proceeds will be combined with McCoshen's funds to benefit the local nonprofit, Brovember Inc.

Fans who donate at least $25 will receive two free ticket vouchers, which can be redeemed for the IceHogs' home game on either Dec. 3 or Dec. 20. Fans must forward their confirmation email from GoFundMe to the IceHogs' general inbox (icehogs@icehogs.com) to be eligible to claim their tickets. The IceHogs will respond to each email to coordinate ticket pickup.

The GoFundMe campaign will run through Dec. 1.

Brovember Inc. is a non-profit organization established in Rockford by local resident and business owner, Dave Armstrong, who launched the initiative in June 2012 after one of his clients was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The IceHogs have partnered with Brovember Inc. on various initiatives over the since 2012, including the Hogs' annual Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser.

In addition, Brovember Inc. has developed numerous programs on its own to raise funds for cancer research and help establish local healthcare programs. Along with its successful "beard-a-thon" fundraiser each November, the organization also expanded its outreach to create a Brovember U.S. Endowment with the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

McCoshen and several IceHogs players will also grow out their beards and mustaches during November as part of the Movember movement to raise awareness for men's health issues.

McCoshen, 24, was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. The Anaheim, California native was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Aleksi Saarela on Oct. 22, 2019.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs host their annual Military Appreciation Night Saturday, Nov. 16 against Grand Rapids. Active and former military members will receive a free ticket for this contest. In addition, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of camo IceHogs socks, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions.

