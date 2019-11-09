Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso in his Iguanas jersey

(San Antonio Rampage) San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso in his Iguanas jersey(San Antonio Rampage)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Daniel Carr's shorthanded goal in the second period held up as the game-winner on Friday night at the AT&T Center, pacing the Milwaukee Admirals (7-3-3) to a 3-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (6-3-3).

The loss was San Antonio's first regulation loss at the AT&T Center this season, while the Admirals won for the fifth time in the last six games.

Jordan Kyrou scored the lone Rampage goal, his first of the season. Ville Husso made 25 saves in a losing effort.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second period and the Rampage on the power play, Cole Schneider found Carr streaking through the neutral zone for a shorthanded breakaway goal, Carr's fifth goal of the season to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead. It was the second shorthanded goal surrendered by the Rampage this season.

Carr has five goals and eight points in his last five games.

Laurent Dauphin scored his fourth goal of the season into an empty net with 16 seconds remaining to make it 3-1.

The Rampage opened the scoring at 12:38 of the first period when Nolan Stevens flipped a puck through the neutral zone that landed behind the Milwaukee defense. Kyrou chased down the puck for a breakaway goal to make it 1-0 Rampage. Kyrou has a goal and two assists in two games since returning from injury.

Stevens has points in five of six games to start the season, totaling a goal and six assists over that span.

Yakov Trenin tied the game for the Admirals at 9:45 of the second period with his sixth goal of the year, a power play deflection of a Matt Donovan shot that skipped past Husso. The Rampage have surrendered at least one power play goal in seven of the last eight games.

The Rampage recognized 25 years of professional hockey in San Antonio, wearing three jerseys throughout the course of the game. In the first period they wore replica jerseys honoring the CHL's San Antonio Iguanas, and in the second period they wore jerseys reminiscent of the IHL's San Antonio Dragons. In the third period the team wore its standard white home jerseys.

Connor Ingram stopped 27 of 28 shots in goal for the Admirals to earn his fourth win of the season.

The Rampage and Admirals square off again on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with the game broadcast on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kyrou (1)

Ville Husso: 25 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 1-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Connor Ingram - MIL

2) Matt Donovan - MIL

3) Jordan Kyrou - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.