Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cincinnati
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
