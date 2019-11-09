Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Simon Benoit from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Benoit, 21 (9/19/98), has collected 3-15=18 points with a +14 rating and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 74 career AHL games with San Diego. He has also appeared in 16 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls, earning 0-3=3 points and six PIM. One of two San Diego defensemen to appear in all nine team games this season, Benoit has earned 1-1=2 points with seven PIM with the Gulls.

Signed as a free agent Mar. 7, 2019, Benoit recorded 2-14=16 points in 65 games with San Diego last season. He co-led the Gulls and ranked tied for fourth among AHL rookie defensemen in plus/minus (+16) last season, while also leading Gulls defensemen in games and ranking third in assists. The 6-3, 191-pound blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut.

