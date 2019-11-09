Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado Eagles forward A.J. Greer scored a pair of goals, while Logan O'Connor notched a goal and two assists, as Colorado scored a season-high five goals to defeat the Texas Stars, 5-2 on Saturday. Forward Shane Bowers netted his first professional goal and added an assist in the victory. Goaltender Hunter Miska earned his first win as an Eagle, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

Colorado would take advantage of a power play to hop on the board first, as forward Jacob MacDonald stepped into a one-timer from the top of the right circle to light the lamp and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 14:09 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow when Bowers camped himself in front of the net and deflected a pass in the slot past Texas goalie Landon Bow to extend Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 3:51 remaining in the opening frame.

The Stars would try to answer back with a power play of their own, but O'Connor would turn the tables when he picked up a loose puck at his own blue line and flew down the ice. After Bow denied the initial shot, O'Connor would swat the rebound out of midair and into the back of the net to give Colorado a 3-0 lead at the 17:23 mark of the first period.

Still on top, 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period of action, the Eagles would go back to the well when Greer capped off a 2-on-1 rush when he swept a centering pass into the back of the net to make it 4-0 just 1:16 into the period. The goal would also signal the end of the night for Bow, who would give way to Jake Oettinger for the duration.

Texas would finally get on to the board when a shot deflected off the skates of forward Jason Robertson in the crease and slid across the goal line to trim Colorado's advantage to 4-1 at the 8:03 mark of the second stanza.

As time wound down in the period, forward Sheldon Dries would snap a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle that would deflect off Greer and past Oettinger to expand the Eagles lead to 5-1 with 3:58 left to play.

The Stars would cut into the lead in the third period when forward Josh Melnick deflected a shot between the circles to light the lamp and trim Colorado's advantage to 5-2 with 2:17 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles outshot the Stars, 31-30 while going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday, November 12th at 9:30am MT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.