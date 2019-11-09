Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado Eagles forward A.J. Greer scored a pair of goals, while Logan O'Connor notched a goal and two assists, as Colorado scored a season-high five goals to defeat the Texas Stars, 5-2 on Saturday. Forward Shane Bowers netted his first professional goal and added an assist in the victory. Goaltender Hunter Miska earned his first win as an Eagle, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.
Colorado would take advantage of a power play to hop on the board first, as forward Jacob MacDonald stepped into a one-timer from the top of the right circle to light the lamp and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 14:09 mark of the first period.
The lead would grow when Bowers camped himself in front of the net and deflected a pass in the slot past Texas goalie Landon Bow to extend Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 3:51 remaining in the opening frame.
The Stars would try to answer back with a power play of their own, but O'Connor would turn the tables when he picked up a loose puck at his own blue line and flew down the ice. After Bow denied the initial shot, O'Connor would swat the rebound out of midair and into the back of the net to give Colorado a 3-0 lead at the 17:23 mark of the first period.
Still on top, 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period of action, the Eagles would go back to the well when Greer capped off a 2-on-1 rush when he swept a centering pass into the back of the net to make it 4-0 just 1:16 into the period. The goal would also signal the end of the night for Bow, who would give way to Jake Oettinger for the duration.
Texas would finally get on to the board when a shot deflected off the skates of forward Jason Robertson in the crease and slid across the goal line to trim Colorado's advantage to 4-1 at the 8:03 mark of the second stanza.
As time wound down in the period, forward Sheldon Dries would snap a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle that would deflect off Greer and past Oettinger to expand the Eagles lead to 5-1 with 3:58 left to play.
The Stars would cut into the lead in the third period when forward Josh Melnick deflected a shot between the circles to light the lamp and trim Colorado's advantage to 5-2 with 2:17 remaining in the contest.
The Eagles outshot the Stars, 31-30 while going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday, November 12th at 9:30am MT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5 - Texas Stars
- Toronto Earns Split with 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Lost Lead, Lost Shootout Costs Pack a Point - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again - Belleville Senators
- RECAP: DeSmith Records 35-Save Shutout in 2-0 Win over Crunch - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Comets, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Wahlstrom scores in his return to Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shocked by Thunderbirds for OT Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Snatch Victory Late in Charlotte to Earn Series Split - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Close out Royal Road Trip Today in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit - San Diego Gulls
- Game 13 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Aspirot Enjoying Life as a Professional - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Comrie to Tucson for Conditioning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Host Moon Landing Jersey Patriotic Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Look to Extend Point Streak Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Throttle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344 - Bakersfield Condors
- Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Hold off the Cleveland Monsters to Extend Win Streak to Five with a 2-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.