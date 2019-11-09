Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls extended their win streak to three games with a 5-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena. San Diego scored five goals for the third straight game, including three unanswered goals to mark their first road win in 2019-20. The Gulls killed five of six penalties and have now negated 17 of the opposition's last 18 power-play chances (94.4%).

Alex Dostie, Jack Kopacka, Sam Carrick and Kiefer Sherwood each recorded a goal and assist.

Dostie earned his first AHL multi-point game following his second goal of the season 4:35 into the second period and an assist on Kopacka's first-period goal. Dostie has recorded three points his last three games (2-1=3).

Kopacka tied a single-game career high with two points (also Mar. 13, 2019 at Bakersfield; 1-1=2). He opened the scoring with his second goal of the season 2:21 into the first period and added an assist on Dostie's second-period marker.

Carrick scored the game-winning goal shorthanded at 18:11 of the second period to give San Diego a 4-3 lead and added an assist to mark his second multi-point effort (also Oct. 25 vs. Ontario; 0-2=2). Carrick now has six points his last five games (2-4=6).

Sherwood tallied a goal and assist to push his point streak to three games (1-3=4). He also now leads San Diego in scoring (3-5=8). Sherwood earned an assist on Carrick's shorthanded goal and added an empty-net goal with 38 seconds left in regulation.

Chris Wideman extended San Diego's lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the campaign. Wideman has now recorded five points his last six games (3-2=5). Justin Kloos picked up the primary assist on the goal, his fourth helper the last two games (0-4=4).

Corey Tropp and Brendan Guhle each earned assists. Guhle has collected 1-2=3 points the last two games.

Anthony Stolarz picked up his third consecutive win after stopping 28-of-31 shots.

San Diego will continue their three-game road trip Sunday, Nov. 10 against San Jose at SAP Center (5 p.m., FOX 5 San Diego).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kiefer Sherwood

On the game

We had some adversity, had some penalty trouble. We had a good start and kind of let off the gas pedal there, but I like how we responded and we just stuck to the process. We limited their chances and the boys are happy to get the result for sure.

On his penalty killing

It's something that I've kind of learned to try to take pride in. I think the guys feed off the energy and I think the penalty kill is just a chance to actually gain momentum for the guys. Once the penalty is killed, then we move our front foot forward.

On Carrick's shorthanded goal

I was actually going to ice it and then I heard (Sam Carrick) talk so I tried to give him an area pass. A guy like him usually buries those chances so it was a great play by him and I'm glad we killed that penalty off.

On starting the three-game road trip with a win

It's one game, obviously in the right direction, but we have a long way to go. We're still well below what we would like to be, but it's a process like everything else, so I think we took the first step tonight and hopefully it leads into Sunday and so forth.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I just like our fight back. You start a game with a couple-goal lead, and they did a good job pushing back against us, so a little see-saw battle. At the end our character, specifically our penalty kill, we gave up a goal on that but I think that was a big difference maker here for us tonight. A little bit of character showed through tonight. That's the kind of game that you really hope to build on. It was nice to get a couple at home, but as a coach you like to see your team find a way to win on the road.

On the penalty kill

We do (have a lot of options), but you don't want to spread yourself too thing and overuse guys, too. There are good options on both ends on the defensive front and up front so we try to keep a little bit of pairs going, almost like a line or two guys to get out and find a little chemistry along that line. For the most part we can stick to that. Somebody ends up with a penalty, there's a little adjustment but we feel like we have quality options in our lineup as far as killing penalties.

On rolling all four lines

They were (effective) and I think (Bakersfield) had an injury early so there was a lot of shuffling going on there. As a coach it's hard to match up on the road. For us, I think there's a level of responsibility, recognition of who's on the ice for them. When you have that, you play a smart game, and it's not conservative, you get the puck and hang onto it and don't let their good players have it.

On the power play goal against

Things happen. Stolarz, early on he had a couple goals that he wasn't crazy about. At the end of it he really solidified his game the last half. A little tale of two worlds. Boy he was big and strong at the end for us.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.