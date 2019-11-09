Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators beat the Hartford Wolf Pack in a shootout for the second time in a week as they collected a 4-3 victory Saturday night
Josh Norris, Jordan Szwarz and Vitaly Abramov scored for Belleville while Marcus Hogberg made 19 saves. Hartford's Tim Gettinger, Vinni Lettieri and Lewis Zerter-Gossage scored as Adam Huska turned away 22 shots.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, it was a shorthanded goal from Szwarz that cut the deficit in half as the Senators captain took Alex Formenton's drop pass and beat Huska five-hole for his second shorty of the season.
Belleville found the tying goal with 2:38 to play as Abramov was tripped by Patrick Newell and the Russian forward made them pay as from the bottom of the right circle, Abramov tried to center the puck but saw his pass his Huska's right pad and go in for his third of the season.
It was all Belleville in the shootout as both Szwarz and Drake Batherson scored while Hogberg turned away Gettinger and Ville Meskanen to secure the victory.
After falling behind 1-0 at 6:32 courtesy of Gettinger's power play goal, Belleville tied the game at 1-1 through Norris who was on hand to stuff home a rebound on a rush at 11:44 after Vitaly Abramov had his initial shot saved.
Hartford controlled the second period however as they scored both goals in the frame to take a 3-1 lead into the third. Lettieri grabbed his fourth of the year at 4:24 on the man advantage before Zerter-Gossage scored his first goal of the season on a rebound at 16:49 for a two-goal lead for the hosts.
The Sens will complete its 3-in-3 Sunday afternoon with a visit to Bridgeport. The two teams will meet again Friday night in Belleville and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5 - Texas Stars
- Toronto Earns Split with 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Lost Lead, Lost Shootout Costs Pack a Point - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again - Belleville Senators
- RECAP: DeSmith Records 35-Save Shutout in 2-0 Win over Crunch - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Comets, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Wahlstrom scores in his return to Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shocked by Thunderbirds for OT Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Snatch Victory Late in Charlotte to Earn Series Split - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Close out Royal Road Trip Today in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit - San Diego Gulls
- Game 13 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Aspirot Enjoying Life as a Professional - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Comrie to Tucson for Conditioning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Host Moon Landing Jersey Patriotic Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Look to Extend Point Streak Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Throttle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344 - Bakersfield Condors
- Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Hold off the Cleveland Monsters to Extend Win Streak to Five with a 2-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.