Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators beat the Hartford Wolf Pack in a shootout for the second time in a week as they collected a 4-3 victory Saturday night

Josh Norris, Jordan Szwarz and Vitaly Abramov scored for Belleville while Marcus Hogberg made 19 saves. Hartford's Tim Gettinger, Vinni Lettieri and Lewis Zerter-Gossage scored as Adam Huska turned away 22 shots.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, it was a shorthanded goal from Szwarz that cut the deficit in half as the Senators captain took Alex Formenton's drop pass and beat Huska five-hole for his second shorty of the season.

Belleville found the tying goal with 2:38 to play as Abramov was tripped by Patrick Newell and the Russian forward made them pay as from the bottom of the right circle, Abramov tried to center the puck but saw his pass his Huska's right pad and go in for his third of the season.

It was all Belleville in the shootout as both Szwarz and Drake Batherson scored while Hogberg turned away Gettinger and Ville Meskanen to secure the victory.

After falling behind 1-0 at 6:32 courtesy of Gettinger's power play goal, Belleville tied the game at 1-1 through Norris who was on hand to stuff home a rebound on a rush at 11:44 after Vitaly Abramov had his initial shot saved.

Hartford controlled the second period however as they scored both goals in the frame to take a 3-1 lead into the third. Lettieri grabbed his fourth of the year at 4:24 on the man advantage before Zerter-Gossage scored his first goal of the season on a rebound at 16:49 for a two-goal lead for the hosts.

The Sens will complete its 3-in-3 Sunday afternoon with a visit to Bridgeport. The two teams will meet again Friday night in Belleville and tickets are available.

