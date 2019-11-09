Texas Falls to Colorado 5-2 in First-Ever Matchup

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a 5-2 decision to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Colorado strung together a three-goal first period supported by a pair in the second to take the victory in the first meeting between the two clubs.

Texas saw a flurry of chances midway through the opening period, sparked by a breakaway shot from Joel Kiviranta. With the puck in the offensive zone, Texas fired multiple shots, two of which rattled the post, but could not find the back of the net. With just over five minutes until the intermission, Colorado used one of four power plays in the opening period to surge ahead. Jacob MacDonald shot a blast from the point past Bow for the visitors first goal. Two minutes later, Shane Bowers went five hole to double the lead even strength. The Stars saw their first power play opportunity of the night at 16:44, but momentum shifted when Logan O'Connor seized a breakaway chance. The forward took Bow one-on-one as the Stars netminder made a pad save. However, O'Conner caught hold of the rebound and swat it out of the air and over the leg of Bow for a shorthanded goal.

Less than two minutes into the second, Colorado upped their lead to 4-0. Michael Joly set up A.J. Greer who slipped it in on a 2-on-1, just inside the right post. Texas pushed back midway through the second and Jason Robertson eventually put the Stars on the board. John Nyberg dished the puck to Robertson from the blue line and the rookie forward battled to the right circle through an Eagles defender. With his back to the net, Robertson took a shot on goal that deflected off a skate and past the goal line. Colorado answered back with four minutes remaining in the period, Greer net his second of the night, this time on Jake Oettinger who entered the game in relief, to give the Eagles a four-goal lead once again.

In a quiet third period, Texas scored the final goal of the game. Josh Melnick made a pass off the boards to Dillion Heatherington who shot a laser at the Eagles net. Melnick then tipped in a goal for his first of the season. Despite the late goal, Texas was unable to complete the comeback and ultimately fell by a score of 5-2.

Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska earned the win after a 28-save performance. Oettinger and Bow split playing time in the game and combined to allow 5 goals on Colorado's 31 shots.

The Stars travel north of the border for a week-long road trip in Canada. The team will face the Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies on the journey, playing four games in seven days. The trip begins with a 4 p.m. puck drop against the Moose on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A.J. Greer (COL)

Logan O'Connor (COL)

Shane Bowers (COL)

