Devils Fall In Overtime To Comets, 3-2

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils along the bench

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils along the bench(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils couldn't hold a two-goal lead as the Utica Comets picked up a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night in front of 3,720 at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Joe Morrow scored his first goal with the Devils to get things going 7:51 into the game. Ben Street took a shot from the right wing circle and Morrow fired home the rebound for the 1-0 lead. Assists on Morrow's goal were credited to Street and Colton White.

The Devils cashed in on a power play to take a 2-0 lead at 9:29 of the first. Joey Anderson fed Steet who fired a one timer by goaltender Michael DiPietro for his sixth of the year. Anderson and Brett Seney collected the assists and the Devils took the two-goal lead to the intermission.

After a scoreless second stanza, Utica brought it back within one 7:24 into the third frame. Wacey Hamilton found LeBlanc out in front and LeBlanc tapped the puck past Devils netminder Louis Domingue. Mitch Eliot recorded the second assist on the play that cut the Devils lead in half, 2-1.

The Comets tied it up with 6:34 remaining in the third. Utica's Tyler Graovac spun around and flipped the puck over the shoulder of Domingue to even the score at two. Justin Bailey tallied the lone assist on the play.

In overtime, Zack MacEwen won the game at 2:42 for the 3-2 victory.

The Devils are back home next Friday and Saturday night as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday and Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday. Saturday is Pucks & Paws Night presented by All Paws Inn and JC Vet Hospital. Get a ticket and bring your dog to the game! Live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.