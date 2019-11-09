Heat Look to Extend Point Streak Saturday

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Arena: Tucson Convention Center | Tucson, Arizona

Date: Saturday, November 9

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat and Tucson Roadrunners conclude the weekend set at the Tucson Convention Center Saturday night, the third-straight meeting with Tucson for the Heat.

The Roadrunners have eked out a pair of wins in the first two meetings of the season between the clubs, winning in overtime at Stockton Arena last Saturday and in a shootout Friday in Tucson. The contest Friday night was the first time this season that Stockton did not win on the road, the Heat now 5-0-0-1 away from Stockton Arena.

ROBINSON ON THE ROAD

With an assist in the second period of Friday's game, Buddy Robinson extended his road resume with at least one point in all six away contests this season. Robinson has been a key indicator in team success this season for Stockton, the club going 6-0-0-1 when forward and leading goal scorer for the Heat finds the back of the net and 1-1-1-1 when he is held scoreless.

GOING STREAKING

With last night's shootout result, the Heat have now registered a point in seven consecutive contests, dating back to Oct. 18. The seven-game run is the longest such stretch for the Heat since the club ran up 18 points over an 11-game point streak to close out the 2016-17 regular season en route to a playoff berth.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

Friday's game was the first time the Heat did not win on the road this season, though Stockton did push its run of road success to six games at 5-0-0-1. It was also the first time the Heat did not bounce back from a loss with a win, Stockton previously going 2-0 while outscoring opponents 11-4 following setbacks.

LOMBERGINI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg has taken his offensive game to new heights in the early running this season, an assist in Friday's game extending his acting scoring streak to four games. Lomberg, who posted a career-best 29 points in the 2018-19 season, is now up to nine points (5g,4a) through 11 games this year, tied for the second-highest total on the team.

SPECIAL TEAMS QUIET

For the first time this season, Stockton was held scoreless on special teams in Friday's game. The Roadrunners have owned the special teams battle in the season series through two games, going 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) on the power play while limiting Stockton to 1-for-7 on the man-advantage, 0-for-3 on Friday. Tucson has taken advantage of timely power play goals in each of the meetings, scoring the game-winner last Saturday and the game-tying score on Friday while on the man-advantage.

