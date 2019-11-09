P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Joona Koppanen, Brendan Gaunce, Alex Petrovic and Jack Studnicka each scored one goal and Max Lagace made 31 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1, on Saturday night. Lagace was named the first star of the game, while Petrovic took home second star of the game honors.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 1 1 4
BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
- We started off well and put pucks behind them while getting in on the forecheck. We were able to capitalize off a sustained shift with the goal from Koppanen. Then, we were able to capitalize on the power play which is something you really need. In the second, I thought Bridgeport really played well and we were able to contain it with the help of Lagace. In the third, I thought we played well enough in crucial moments to secure the victory. It wasn't pretty, but it's two points on the road and we'll take that any night of the week.
MAX LAGACE - 31 SAVES
- I'm just really proud of the way the guys played in front of me. They were blocking shots all night and made it easy on me.
We just want to carry this momentum into tomorrow against a tough opponent in Hartford. Three games in three days is hard, so starting off with a W is obviously great for the team.
STATS
- Alex Petrovic scored a goal and added an assist for his fourth multi-point game this season. Petrovic leads all AHL defensemen with 12 points this season.
- Paul Carey recorded two assists tonight. The captain has recorded eight points in his last eight games (5G, 3A).
- Jack Studnicka scored his third goal of the season. He has recorded at least one point in six of his last eight games.
- Max Lagace made 31 saves on 32 shots. He has stopped 66 of his last 67 shots against.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will return to Providence to take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, November 10 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5 - Texas Stars
- Toronto Earns Split with 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Lost Lead, Lost Shootout Costs Pack a Point - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again - Belleville Senators
- RECAP: DeSmith Records 35-Save Shutout in 2-0 Win over Crunch - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Comets, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Wahlstrom scores in his return to Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shocked by Thunderbirds for OT Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Snatch Victory Late in Charlotte to Earn Series Split - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Close out Royal Road Trip Today in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit - San Diego Gulls
- Game 13 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Aspirot Enjoying Life as a Professional - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Comrie to Tucson for Conditioning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Host Moon Landing Jersey Patriotic Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Look to Extend Point Streak Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Throttle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344 - Bakersfield Condors
- Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Hold off the Cleveland Monsters to Extend Win Streak to Five with a 2-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.