P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Joona Koppanen, Brendan Gaunce, Alex Petrovic and Jack Studnicka each scored one goal and Max Lagace made 31 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1, on Saturday night. Lagace was named the first star of the game, while Petrovic took home second star of the game honors.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 1 1 4

BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

- We started off well and put pucks behind them while getting in on the forecheck. We were able to capitalize off a sustained shift with the goal from Koppanen. Then, we were able to capitalize on the power play which is something you really need. In the second, I thought Bridgeport really played well and we were able to contain it with the help of Lagace. In the third, I thought we played well enough in crucial moments to secure the victory. It wasn't pretty, but it's two points on the road and we'll take that any night of the week.

MAX LAGACE - 31 SAVES

- I'm just really proud of the way the guys played in front of me. They were blocking shots all night and made it easy on me.

We just want to carry this momentum into tomorrow against a tough opponent in Hartford. Three games in three days is hard, so starting off with a W is obviously great for the team.

STATS

- Alex Petrovic scored a goal and added an assist for his fourth multi-point game this season. Petrovic leads all AHL defensemen with 12 points this season.

- Paul Carey recorded two assists tonight. The captain has recorded eight points in his last eight games (5G, 3A).

- Jack Studnicka scored his third goal of the season. He has recorded at least one point in six of his last eight games.

- Max Lagace made 31 saves on 32 shots. He has stopped 66 of his last 67 shots against.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return to Providence to take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, November 10 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

