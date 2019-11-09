Iowa Falters in 3-2 Loss to Ontario

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (7-3-2-1; 17 pts.) were defeated at the hands of the Ontario Reign (8-3-2-0; 18 pts.) by a score of 3-2 Saturday night.

Ontario took a 1-0 lead at 2:32 in the first period off a fortunate bounce for the Reign. Defenseman Paul LaDue took a shot from the right side of the blueline, which deflected off the skate of a Wild player and past goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (27 saves) for his first goal of the season. Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot and forward Bokondji Imama earned the assists on the play.

Wild forward Gerry Mayhew tied the game at 1-1 on the power play with his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Forward Gabriel Dumont received a pass from forward Sam Anas at the goal line and immediately kicked it back out to Mayhew in the slot. Mayhew then one-timed the puck over the glove of goaltender Cal Petersen (39 saves) for the equalizer at 7:25 in the opening frame.

At the end of the first period, Iowa led in shots 14-11 and the score was tied 1-1.

Iowa took a 2-1 lead late in the middle frame as forward Nico Sturm netted his third goal of the season. With the man advantage, Sturm received a cross-ice pass from forward Brandon Duhaime and ripped a one-timer on net. His shot squeaked through Petersen's five-hole and a scramble in the crease knocked the puck across the goal line for the power-play goal. Defenseman Louie Belpedio was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

Heading into the third, Iowa led 2-1 and owned a 29-18 shot lead.

Ontario knotted the game at 2-2 at 6:32 in the third period. Defenseman Austin Strand one-timed a pass from forward Matt Luff that beat Kahkonen up high for his second tally of the season. Defenseman Kale Clague also logged an assist on the goal.

The Reign regained the lead for good at 17:28 in the third period as Strand scored his second goal of the contest. Forward Mario Kempe sent a pass to Strand in the slot and he threw a rising wrister on net. The shot beat Kahkonen blocker side, giving the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Ontario closed out the final minutes without allowing a goal and the Wild fell to the Reign 3-2 despite outshooting the visitors 41-30. Iowa went 2-for-5 on the power-play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Iowa and Ontario will meet again tomorrow afternoon for the organization's Pucks & Paws game. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.