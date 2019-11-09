Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Casey DeSmith and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Syracuse Crunch, 2-0, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The loss moves the Crunch to 6-4-2-0 on the season and 0-1-0-0 in the two-game season series against the Penguins.

Goaltender Martin Spencer turned aside 20-of-22 shots between the pipes for the Crunch, while DeSmith earned the shutout with 34 saves. Syracuse was unable to convert on six power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Penguins opened scoring 3:53 into the game. Stefan Noesen skated the puck down the right wing and centered it for Andrew Agozzino to chip in from the slot. Kevin Czuczman recorded an assist on the opening tally.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton doubled their lead shorthanded 12:35 into the third period. Agozzino won the faceoff in the right circle and sent it back for Zach Trotman to score with a long right point shot.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Monday at 3 p.m.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: The Crunch were shutout for the first time since Feb. 13 against Belleville.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.