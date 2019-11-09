Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jon Gillies ran up 37 saves and made another seven stops in a shootout, helping the Heat push their point streak to seven games in a 3-2 Friday night shootout loss at Tucson. Though not emerging with two points for the first road game this season, the Heat got a fast start on the night with a first-period strike from Dillon Dube before doubling their lead in the second with Glenn Gawdin's third marker of the season. A furious rally from the home side, which included a 15-7 advantage in shots on goal for the final frame, saw the Roadrunners beat Gillies twice in the third period to force the game to overtime and eventually a nine-round shootout. The contest was the first this season in which the Heat did not record a special teams goal.

GOALIES

W: Adin Hill (28 shots, 26 saves)

SOL: Jon Gillies (39 shots, 37 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Beau Bennett (SO G), Second - Adin Hill (26 svs), Third - Kyle Capobianco (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 28, TUC - 40

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, TUC - 1-7

- Oliver Kylington made his season debut with Stockton, his fourth-straight AHL game against Tucson. He last hit the ice for the Flames' AHL affiliate on Nov. 21, 2018.

- Matthew Phillips' assist on Dillon Dube's goal gives him a point in six of the past eight games (1g,6a).

- Buddy Robinson's assist in the second period gives him a point in all six road games this season (6g,1a). Stockton is now 1-1-1-1 this year when Robinson does not score a goal, 6-0-0-1 when he does.

- The Heat have now registered at least a point in four-straight starts for Jon Gillies (2-0-0-2), the first such streak for Gillies since March 28-April 8, 2017.

- The Heat have registered at least a point in all six road games this season (5-0-0-1) and ride a seven-game point streak into Saturday's game (4-0-1-2).

- For the first time this season, Stockton did not record a special teams goal.

UP NEXT

The Heat will close out the weekend set at Tucson on Saturday and will return home for a Monday matinee on Nov. 11 - a 1 p.m. puck drop against San Diego.

