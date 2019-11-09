Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jason Robertson scored the Stars first goal of the game in the second period. The rookie winger now leads the team with four goals.

- Rhett Gardner extended his point streak to five straight games, recording an assist in the second period.

- After serving a six-game suspension, A.J. Greer scored his first of the season and completed a two goal night.

- Josh Melnick scored his first goal of the season late in the third period, deflecting a shot from Dillon Heatherington.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

NOVEMBER 9, 2019

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 2, Colorado Eagles - 5

1st 2nd 3rd Final

EAGLES 3 2 0 5

STARS 0 1 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

EAGLES 31 2-4:00 1/4

STARS 30 4-8:00 0/2

STARS : 3-7-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-4-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (L) - 9 Saves, Oettinger - 17 saves

EAGLES: 5-6-0-0 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (3-2-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Hunter Miska (W) - 28 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

A.J. Greer (COL) Logan O'Conner (COL) Shane Bowers (COL)

