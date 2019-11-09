Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Jason Robertson scored the Stars first goal of the game in the second period. The rookie winger now leads the team with four goals.
- Rhett Gardner extended his point streak to five straight games, recording an assist in the second period.
- After serving a six-game suspension, A.J. Greer scored his first of the season and completed a two goal night.
- Josh Melnick scored his first goal of the season late in the third period, deflecting a shot from Dillon Heatherington.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
NOVEMBER 9, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 2, Colorado Eagles - 5
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
EAGLES 3 2 0 5
STARS 0 1 1 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
EAGLES 31 2-4:00 1/4
STARS 30 4-8:00 0/2
STARS : 3-7-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-4-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (L) - 9 Saves, Oettinger - 17 saves
EAGLES: 5-6-0-0 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (3-2-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Hunter Miska (W) - 28 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
A.J. Greer (COL) Logan O'Conner (COL) Shane Bowers (COL)
