Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-0 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-5-0-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.
Laval's Kevin Lynch scored the lone goal of the first period before Matthew Peca doubled the Rocket's lead in the second. In the final period, Alex Belzile secured the win for the Rocket after scoring two empty-net goals. Laval's backstop Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves in in his first shutout of the season while Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 25 saves in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
LAV 1 1 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/6 4/4 25 min / 7 inf
LAV 29 0/4 6/6 39 min / 10 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 25 2 2-3-0
LAV Lindgren W 25 0 4-3-1
Cleveland Record: 8-5-0-1, 5th North Division
Laval Record: 9-5-1-0, 1st North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Dillon Simpson vs. the Laval Rocket
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Eagles 5 - Texas Stars
- Toronto Earns Split with 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Pour on the Offense in 5-2 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Lost Lead, Lost Shootout Costs Pack a Point - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Senators Beat Hartford in a Shootout Again - Belleville Senators
- RECAP: DeSmith Records 35-Save Shutout in 2-0 Win over Crunch - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Comets, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Wahlstrom scores in his return to Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shocked by Thunderbirds for OT Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Snatch Victory Late in Charlotte to Earn Series Split - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Close out Royal Road Trip Today in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit - San Diego Gulls
- Game 13 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Aspirot Enjoying Life as a Professional - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Comrie to Tucson for Conditioning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Host Moon Landing Jersey Patriotic Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Look to Extend Point Streak Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Throttle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344 - Bakersfield Condors
- Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Hold off the Cleveland Monsters to Extend Win Streak to Five with a 2-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket
- Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket
- Monsters to Honor Military with 'Salute to Service' Presented by Ohio CAT
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Cleveland, Monsters Assign Forward Derek Barach to ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters