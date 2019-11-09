Monsters Drop 4-0 Decision to Rocket

Cleveland Monsters defenseman Dillon Simpson vs. the Laval Rocket

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters defenseman Dillon Simpson vs. the Laval Rocket(Cleveland Monsters)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-0 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-5-0-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.

Laval's Kevin Lynch scored the lone goal of the first period before Matthew Peca doubled the Rocket's lead in the second. In the final period, Alex Belzile secured the win for the Rocket after scoring two empty-net goals. Laval's backstop Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves in in his first shutout of the season while Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 25 saves in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

LAV 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/6 4/4 25 min / 7 inf

LAV 29 0/4 6/6 39 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 25 2 2-3-0

LAV Lindgren W 25 0 4-3-1

Cleveland Record: 8-5-0-1, 5th North Division

Laval Record: 9-5-1-0, 1st North Division

Next Game:

The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

