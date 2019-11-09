Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will play the middle game of its 3-in-3 as they make their only visit to Hartford.

The Senators (4-6-0-1) collected a point in Syracuse Friday night and now have three points from its last two contests. The Sens' 11 games played are still the lowest in the Eastern Conference.

Hartford (9-3-0-1) beat Hershey 2-1 Friday night and have points in three straight games as they sit atop the Atlantic Division with a five-point cushion Providence.

Roster notes

After his two assist performance Friday, Colin White was recalled by Ottawa from his conditioning. Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy remain out as they didn't make the trip for the Sens.

Senators head coach Troy Mann has confirmed that Marcus Hogberg will start tonight.

Previous history

Belleville holds a 4-1 record over Hartford all-time and are 2-0 in Connecticut. The Sens beat the Wolf Pack 5-4 in a shootout last Saturday at CAA Arena.

Who to watch

Drake Batherson became Belleville's all-time points leader last night after his two-goal, three-point effort. Batherson has 75 points in just 69 career AHL games.

Defenceman Joey Keane is second in scoring with Hartford with nine points while his six goals lead not just the Wolf Pack but all blue liners in the AHL.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

