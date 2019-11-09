Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled Colin White from his conditioning with the Belleville Senators.
White played Friday night for the Senators against Syracuse where he had two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss.
It was White's first appearance with the Senators since the team's inaugural season.
Belleville is back in action tonight against Hartford at 7pm. The Sens are back home Nov. 15 against Bridgeport and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, November 9 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Throttle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third in a Row, Top Bakersfield 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344 - Bakersfield Condors
- Carr, Admirals Quiet Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Gillies Leads Effort in Pushing Point Streak to Seven Games - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Hold off the Cleveland Monsters to Extend Win Streak to Five with a 2-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.