Ottawa Recalls White from Belleville

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled Colin White from his conditioning with the Belleville Senators.

White played Friday night for the Senators against Syracuse where he had two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss.

It was White's first appearance with the Senators since the team's inaugural season.

Belleville is back in action tonight against Hartford at 7pm. The Sens are back home Nov. 15 against Bridgeport and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.