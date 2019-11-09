Kylington Hat Trick Fuels Heat Comeback Attempt in Tucson

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - Oliver Kylington recorded a hat trick to spearhead Stockton's furious rally from a 5-1 deficit, a comeback effort that fell just short in a 7-6 setback Saturday night in Tucson. The Heat, who trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes, got multi-point efforts from Kylington, Buddy Robinson (3a), and Glenn Gawdin (1g,2a) as Stockton clawed back within a goal late in the second before the clubs traded scores the rest of the way. Stockton's power play was dominant on the night, going 4-for-7, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. Tucson was able to capitalize on multi-goal efforts from Michael Chaput and Andy Miele, each recording a pair of goals. The loss was the first in regulation for Stockton on the road this season and snapped a seven-game point streak.

GOALIES

W: Eric Comrie 36 shots, 30 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (16 shots, 12 saves)

ND: Artyom Zagidulin (13 shots, 10 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Michael Chaput (2g), Second - Andy Miele (2g), Third - Michael Bunting (3a)

Final Shots: STK - 36, TUC - 29

Power Plays: STK - 4-7, TUC - 1-7

- Oliver Kylington recorded the first hat trick for Stockton since February 17, Alan Quine against the Colorado Eagles.

- Buddy Robinson recorded three points on the night, all assists, a season-high.

- Glenn Gawdin recorded his second multi-point effort of the season with two assists.

- Luke Philp registered his first professional point with an assist on Dillon Dube's goal in the second. Dube now has a goal in back-to-back games.

- The Heat netted four power play goals for the second time this season, a season high.

- Four Stockton second-period goals were the most in any frame this period for the Heat.

- Tucson had allowed only 14 goals through seven home games until tonight.

- The contest was the first time Stockton did not record a point in a road game.

UP NEXT

The Heat will return home for a Monday matinee on Nov. 11 - a 1 p.m. puck drop against San Diego, the first of three games next week at Stockton Arena including Harry Potter Sock Toss Night (Friday - 7 p.m.) and a canned food drive Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.