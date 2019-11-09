Kylington Hat Trick Fuels Heat Comeback Attempt in Tucson
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - Oliver Kylington recorded a hat trick to spearhead Stockton's furious rally from a 5-1 deficit, a comeback effort that fell just short in a 7-6 setback Saturday night in Tucson. The Heat, who trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes, got multi-point efforts from Kylington, Buddy Robinson (3a), and Glenn Gawdin (1g,2a) as Stockton clawed back within a goal late in the second before the clubs traded scores the rest of the way. Stockton's power play was dominant on the night, going 4-for-7, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. Tucson was able to capitalize on multi-goal efforts from Michael Chaput and Andy Miele, each recording a pair of goals. The loss was the first in regulation for Stockton on the road this season and snapped a seven-game point streak.
GOALIES
W: Eric Comrie 36 shots, 30 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (16 shots, 12 saves)
ND: Artyom Zagidulin (13 shots, 10 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Michael Chaput (2g), Second - Andy Miele (2g), Third - Michael Bunting (3a)
Final Shots: STK - 36, TUC - 29
Power Plays: STK - 4-7, TUC - 1-7
- Oliver Kylington recorded the first hat trick for Stockton since February 17, Alan Quine against the Colorado Eagles.
- Buddy Robinson recorded three points on the night, all assists, a season-high.
- Glenn Gawdin recorded his second multi-point effort of the season with two assists.
- Luke Philp registered his first professional point with an assist on Dillon Dube's goal in the second. Dube now has a goal in back-to-back games.
- The Heat netted four power play goals for the second time this season, a season high.
- Four Stockton second-period goals were the most in any frame this period for the Heat.
- Tucson had allowed only 14 goals through seven home games until tonight.
- The contest was the first time Stockton did not record a point in a road game.
UP NEXT
The Heat will return home for a Monday matinee on Nov. 11 - a 1 p.m. puck drop against San Diego, the first of three games next week at Stockton Arena including Harry Potter Sock Toss Night (Friday - 7 p.m.) and a canned food drive Saturday.
