Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344

November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (5-6-1; 11pts) erased an early deficit, but eventually fell to the San Diego Gulls (3-6-0; 9pts) in front of 5,344 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. LW Kirill Maksimov had two assists for the Condors as LW Colby Cave scored his first in Bakersfield. The Condors host San Jose on Saturday.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Jack Kopacka (2nd) from in tight; Assist: Carrick; Time of goal: 2:21; SD leads, 1-0

GULLS GOAL: D Chris Wideman (3rd) from the point; Assist: Kloos; Time of goal: 7:29; SD leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Colby Cave (1st) tapped home a backdoor pass; Assists: McLeod, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 8:21; SD leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (1st) poked a loose puck in; Assists: Maksimov, Esposito; Time of goal: 8:50; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (3rd) banked a shot on the power play off a d-man; Assists: Maksimov, Jones; Time of goal: 15:22; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 12, SD - 12

SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Alex Dostie (2nd) off a scramble in the crease; Assists: Guhle, Kopacka; Time of goal: 4:35; Game tied, 3-3

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (2nd) on a shorthanded breakaway; Assist: Sherwood; Time of goal: 18:11; SD leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK - 8, SD - 10

THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Kiefer Sherwood (3rd) empty-net goal

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 11

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Carrick (SD) 2. Kopacka (SD) 3. Maksimov (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; SD - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; SD - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (4-2-1; 28/24) ; SD - Stolarz - (3-4-0; 31/28)

D Caleb Jones extended his assists streak to three games

LW Kirill Maksimov had two assist, his first points as a pro

Colby Cave returned to the lineup after being assigned to the Condors yesterday and scored his first in Bakersfield

Tomas Jurco was assigned to the Condors earlier in the day by Edmonton, but did not dress

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Nolan Vesey, Miles Koules

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.