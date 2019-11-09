Condors Drop Weekend Opener in Front of 5,344
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (5-6-1; 11pts) erased an early deficit, but eventually fell to the San Diego Gulls (3-6-0; 9pts) in front of 5,344 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. LW Kirill Maksimov had two assists for the Condors as LW Colby Cave scored his first in Bakersfield. The Condors host San Jose on Saturday.
FIRST PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: LW Jack Kopacka (2nd) from in tight; Assist: Carrick; Time of goal: 2:21; SD leads, 1-0
GULLS GOAL: D Chris Wideman (3rd) from the point; Assist: Kloos; Time of goal: 7:29; SD leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Colby Cave (1st) tapped home a backdoor pass; Assists: McLeod, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 8:21; SD leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (1st) poked a loose puck in; Assists: Maksimov, Esposito; Time of goal: 8:50; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (3rd) banked a shot on the power play off a d-man; Assists: Maksimov, Jones; Time of goal: 15:22; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 12, SD - 12
SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Alex Dostie (2nd) off a scramble in the crease; Assists: Guhle, Kopacka; Time of goal: 4:35; Game tied, 3-3
GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (2nd) on a shorthanded breakaway; Assist: Sherwood; Time of goal: 18:11; SD leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK - 8, SD - 10
THIRD PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: RW Kiefer Sherwood (3rd) empty-net goal
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 11
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Carrick (SD) 2. Kopacka (SD) 3. Maksimov (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; SD - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; SD - 29
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (4-2-1; 28/24) ; SD - Stolarz - (3-4-0; 31/28)
D Caleb Jones extended his assists streak to three games
LW Kirill Maksimov had two assist, his first points as a pro
Colby Cave returned to the lineup after being assigned to the Condors yesterday and scored his first in Bakersfield
Tomas Jurco was assigned to the Condors earlier in the day by Edmonton, but did not dress
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Nolan Vesey, Miles Koules
