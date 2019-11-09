Lost Lead, Lost Shootout Costs Pack a Point

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped a close one to the Belleville Senators at the XL Center Saturday night, losing a 3-1 lead in the third period and falling 4-3 in a shootout.

It was the Wolf Pack that struck first on the power play at 6:32 of the first period, ending an 0-for-19 streak on the man advantage. Tim Gettinger got his third goal of the year to give the Pack the early lead, with the help of teammates Danny O'Regan and Steven Fogarty.

Belleville would tie it up at 11:44 on a goal by Josh Norris, making the score 1-1 going into the second period.

The power play prevailed for the Wolf Pack again at 4:24 of the second, as Vinni Lettieri ripped a vicious one-timer, off of a pass from Joey Keane on the point, giving the Wolf Pack their second lead of the night.

"Coach Knoblauch has been working tirelessly with us on the power play," Lettieri noted. "Hopefully we kick start something, we have two great units."

"Keane has been key for us this year," commented Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. "[Mason] Geertsen has been great too. It might've been his best game."

Lewis Zerter-Gossage buried a rebound at 16:49, after defenseman Sean Day rang the post, giving the Pack some insurance going into the third period, but it was the Senators who would battle back and take this one in a shootout.

"We had an opportunity to put it away," said Knoblauch. "Their shorthanded goal was a big turning point in the game."

Belleville's Jordan Szwarz cut the lead in half with his shorthanded goal at 4:23 of the third period, while Vitaly Abramov forced the game into overtime with 2:38 remaining in regulation, with a power-play goal.

Despite the loss, Knoblauch and teammates made note of Wolf Pack forward Steven Fogarty's leadership.

"Fogarty is a great leader and brings the team-first mentality," mentioned Lettieri.

"[Fogarty] will do whatever is best for team. We'll have him play wing and center, and he'll do whatever it takes. He's got a really strong stick and wins puck battles," said Knoblauch.

Belleville Senators 4 (SO) at Hartford Wolf Pack 3

Saturday - XL Center

Belleville 1 0 2 0 - 4

Hartford 1 2 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Hartford, Gettinger 3 (O'Regan, Fogarty), 6:32 (PP). 2, Belleville, Norris 4 (Abramov, Dougherty), 11:44. Penalties-Keane Hfd (roughing), 3:20; Abramov Bel (tripping), 5:02; LoVerde Hfd (tripping), 16:27.

2nd Period-3, Hartford, Lettieri 4 (Keane, Fogarty), 4:24 (PP). 4, Hartford, Zerter-Gossage 1 (Day, Meskanen), 16:49. Penalties-Lajoie Bel (tripping), 4:12; Di Giuseppe Hfd (slashing), 7:55.

3rd Period-5, Belleville, Szwarz 3 (Formenton, Dougherty), 4:23 (SH). 6, Belleville, Abramov 3 (Klimchuk, Murray), 17:22 (PP). Penalties-Murray Bel (tripping), 4:11; Batherson Bel (hooking), 10:01; Newell Hfd (tripping), 16:22.

OT Period- No Scoring. Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Belleville 2 (Szwarz G, Norris NG, Batherson G), Hartford 0 (Gettinger NG, Meskanen NG).

Shots on Goal-Belleville 9-6-8-2-1-26. Hartford 5-10-6-1-0-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Belleville 1 / 4; Hartford 2 / 4.

Goalies-Belleville, Hogberg 2-5-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Hartford, Huska 3-0-3 (25 shots-22 saves).

A-4,263

Referees-Mike Dietrich (15), Jeremy Tufts (78).

Linesmen-Travis Toomey (3), Kyle Richetelle (47).

