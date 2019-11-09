Wolves Stopped by Moose
November 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Goaltender Mikhail Berdin registered his second shutout in as many nights as the Manitoba Moose earned a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Berdin, who posted a 41-save shutout Friday night at Rockford, needed to make 26 saves against the Wolves (7-6-0-1). Chicago played without injured forwards Gage Quinney and Keegan Kolesar.
"I thought we actually played a decent game," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We've got to grind (teams). We've got to tire them out and take advantage of that and capitalize on our opportunities when they come. I thought we had some good opportunities in the second period and a little bit in the third."
Manitoba (5-8-0-0) opened the scoring on forward Emile Poirier's quick shot from the slot at 14:27 of the first. After Michael Spacek rifled a shot from the right circle into heavy traffic, Poirier chased down the rebound and wristed the puck past Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk while skating away from the net.
Defenseman Andrei Chibisov added an insurance goal with 1:40 to play. Thompson removed Dansk to try to erase the two-goal deficit, but JC Lipon posted an empty-net goal with 1:01 left.
While Berdin improved his record to 5-6-0, Dansk dropped to 2-4-1 while stopping 18 of 20 shots.
The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs at 3 p.m. Sunday in Illinois Lottery Cup action as veterans continue to get their due on Military Appreciation Weekend. It's also the second annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Game. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
