Lions Wanting to End the Road Trip on a Positive Note

After a close 2-1 defeat yesterday, the Lions are hoping to reclaim their winning ways this afternoon as the team hits the ice once again at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Trois-Rivières will be aiming to close out their three-game road trip on a positive note. Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions won their first of three road games by a score of 4-3 Friday night in Worcester.

Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m. in Reading and fans can watch all the action live on FloSports.

Players to watch

Lions forward Shawn St-Amant has scored 12 goals this season.

Royals forward Patrick Bajkov leads the team in scoring with 15 goals.

