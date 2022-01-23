Lions Wanting to End the Road Trip on a Positive Note
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After a close 2-1 defeat yesterday, the Lions are hoping to reclaim their winning ways this afternoon as the team hits the ice once again at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Trois-Rivières will be aiming to close out their three-game road trip on a positive note. Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions won their first of three road games by a score of 4-3 Friday night in Worcester.
Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m. in Reading and fans can watch all the action live on FloSports.
Players to watch
Lions forward Shawn St-Amant has scored 12 goals this season.
Royals forward Patrick Bajkov leads the team in scoring with 15 goals.
