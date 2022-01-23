Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Complete Season Sweep
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies defeat the Allen Americans 4-3 on Sunday afternoon to sweep the 3-game series. Utah finished the season series with a perfect 5-0 record against the Americans.
Allen scored first as Jackson Leppard got a power play goal 8:51 in. Allen scored first in all 3 games in the weekend series. Utah's Zac Robbins tied the game 12:53 as he scored is 4th of the year. Chad Butcher gave Allen a 2-1 lead 13:39 in on a great centering pass from Chad Costello. The Grizz tied the game with 1:40 left as Matthew Boucher scored a shorthanded goal. It was Boucher's 4th shorthanded goal this season and the Grizzlies 15th of the campaign. The score was tied 2-2 after 1 period with Allen outshooting Utah 11 to 7.
Brian Bowen gave the Grizz a lead as he redirected a Mason Mannek shot 13:37 into the 2nd. Less than 3 minutes later Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his team leading 14th of the year. His goal turned out to be the game winner. Utah led 4-2 after 2 periods. The Grizzlies are now 18-0 when leading after 2 periods.
Leppard scored his 2nd of the game 14:09 into the 3rd period to cut into the Utah lead. Utah withstood a furious rally from Allen to complete the 3 game weekend sweep and the 5 game season series sweep. It's the first time in Allen Americans history where they were swept in a season series by a division opponent.
Trent Miner saved 21 of 24 in net for Utah to earn his 10th win of the year. Allen's Hayden Lavigne saved 34 of 38 in the loss. Nate Clurman had a +3 rating for Utah in the win as their record goes to 25-12-1-1 and a .667 points percentage. The Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division. Tulsa entered Sunday in 2nd place and a .574 points %.
The Grizz head to the Sunshine state for a 3 game road trip. They face the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, January 26th. Utah is at Orlando for 2 games on January 27th and 31st. The next homestand for Utah is a 2-game set on Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend against Jacksonville on February 3-4 at 7:10 pm.
3 stars.
Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - GWG 16:00 into the second period.
Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 2 assists, +2.
Jackson Leppard (Allen) - 2 goals.
