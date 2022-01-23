Americans Still Winless against Utah this Season

January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne faces Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne faces Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped another game to the Utah Grizzlies, losing by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night at Maverik Center, in front of an announced crowd of 4,891.

For the second night in a row, the Americans opened the scoring as Gavin Gould scored his 10th of the year from Eric Roy and Chad Butcher at 9:59 of the opening frame. That would be the last goal the Americans would score until the third period.

Three straight goals from Utah including the eventual game winner from Nick Henry in the third period, as the Grizzlies won for the fourth straight time against the Americans this season.

"Mistakes are hurting us," said Americans Captain Chad Costello. "It was a one-goal game until halfway through the third period when they (Utah) scored on a penalty shot. We never recovered from that"

Matthew Boucher was the best player on the ice scoring two goals and setting up another. He led Utah with 11 shots on net.

Hayden Lavigne lost for the second night in a row. He stopped 36 of 40 Utah shots.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm CST. The Americans pregame show starts at 1:40 pm CST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.