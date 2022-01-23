Grizz Look for Sunday Sweep

Allen Americans (14-13-4-1, 33 points, .516 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (24-12-1-1, 50 points, .658 Win %)

Sunday, January 23, 2022. Maverik Center. 1:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the last game of a baseball style 3 game series against the Allen Americans. It's the 5th of 5 season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 4-0 vs Allen this season, outscoring the Americans 18 to 13. Utah won in overtime in 2 games at Allen on October 30th and 31st. On Friday night Utah won 6-4 and last night Matthew Boucher scored 2 goals and 1 assist in a 5-2 victory. The Grizz have done a great job protecting home ice as they are 14-5 at Maverik Center this season, outscoring opponents 73 to 48. It's Family Fun Day at Maverik Center with fun stuff on the concourse during the game.

Successful Homestand

Utah is 4-1 in their current 6 game homestand. The Grizz won 2 of 3 games against Idaho last weekend and this weekend they have won the first 2 games against the Americans. Ben Tardif leads Utah with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists). Matthew Boucher (4 goals, 1 assist), Tyler Penner (3 goals, 2 assists) and Mason Mannek (2 goals, 3 assists) each has 5 points in the homestand. Brian Bowen and Trey Bradley each has 3 goals on the homestand. Luke Martin has a +8 rating and Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Zac Robbins, Nate Clurman and Kyle Pouncy are each a +4.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .658 and is in first place in the Mountain Division. Allen has a .516 winning percentage, which is 5th best in the division. The Grizz have the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference, trailing only Toledo, who has a .727 win %. Utah currently has the 4th best points % in the league.

Transactions: Miner, Boucher and Henry Returned Yesterday and Made an Impact

All 3 players who were reassigned to the Grizzlies yesterday made an impact in the 5-2 win on January 22nd. Trent Miner picked up his team leading 9th win of the season as he saved 21 of 23. Matthew Boucher was the game's number one star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Nick Henry scored 58 seconds into the third period as he redirected a Nate Clurman shot.

Recent Transactions

January 22, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

January 18, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 16, 2022 - Trent Miner reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 15, 2022 - Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 14, 2022 - Nate Clurman reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Ryan Orgel was released.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Played in All-Star Game

D'Astous was named to the 2022 league All-Star team. He participated in the All-Star Classic and had 1 assist and a +4 rating in the ECHL All-Stars 14-7 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. D'Astous is tied for the team lead with 13 goals, despite playing in only 26 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals and power play goals (4). D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021. The most dramatic goal he has scored this season came on January 5th at Idaho when he scored with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to give Utah a 2-1 win. In 7 games in January D'Astous has 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists). Charle has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. He has a point in 20 different games this season, which leads the club.

The Grizzlies Plus Club is Full

The Grizzlies as a team are a +176 this season. Luke martin leads the club with a +23 rating. Charle-Edouard D'Astous is a +20. Andrew Nielsen is a +16. Martin is a +11 in 9 games in January. Connor McDonald was a +12 in 12 games in December.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 55 to 34 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 418 to 386 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 47. In the 3 games vs Allen the Grizz have outscored Allen 7 to 4 in the second period.

Season Series vs Allen

Utah is 4-0 vs Allen this season. Last year Utah faced Allen 18 times in the regular season and another 3 times in the playoffs. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Matthew Boucher each has 7 points in 4 games vs Allen (3 goals, 4 assists). Tyler Penner (4 goals, 1 assist) and Ben Tardif (1 goal, 4 assists) each has 5 points. Mason Mannek and Brian Bowen each has 2 goals vs the Americans.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit for the comeback win.

Friday, January 21, 2022 - Allen 4 Utah 6 - Tyler Penner had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ben Tardif, Brian Bowen and Mason Mannek each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mannek had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Cole Kehler saved 24 of 28 in the win. Utah outshot Allen 32 to 28. Chad Costello and Jared Bethune each had 2 goals for Allen and Gavin Gould and Zach Hall each had 2 assists.

Saturday, January 22, 2022 - Allen 2 Utah 5 - Matthew Boucher had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ben Tardif had 3 assists. Brian Bowen, Tyler Penner and Nick Henry added goals. Utah outshot Allen 41 to 23. Trent Miner saved 21 of 23 to earn his team leading 9th win of the campaign.

Last Week's Games

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trey Bradley 2 goals. Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 25 in net. Bradley and Luke Martin were a +3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Boucher were a +2. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25.

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Idaho 6 Utah 0 - AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each had 2 goals.

Monday, January 17, 2022 - Idaho 3 Utah 6 - Mason Mannek 1 goal, 2 assists. Quinn Ryan 1 goal, 1 assist. Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Christian Simeone and Connor McDonald added goals. Gehrett Sargis and Luke Martin had 2 assists. Nate Clurman had a +3 rating. Trent Miner saved 28 of 31. Utah outshot Idaho 35 to 31.

This Week's Games

Allen 4 Utah 6 - Utah has won 8 of their last 9 home games.

Allen 2 Utah 5 - Utah is 16-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Allen at Utah - Sunday, January 23, 2022. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 13 goals and 30 points. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals. Trey Bradley leads the league with 4 shorthanded goals. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +23.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 24-12-1-1

Home record: 14-5. Utah has outscored opponents 73 to 48 at home.

Road record: 10-7-1-1

Win percentage: .658. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 50.

Last 10: 6-3-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.55 (5th) Goals for: 135.

Goals against per game: 2.97 (Tied 8th) Goals Against: 113.

Shots per game: 33.11 (6th)

Shots against per game: 30.39 (11th)

Power Play: 20 for 115 - 17.4 % (20th)

Penalty Kill: 115 for 153- 75.2 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 568. 14.95 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 12 (2nd).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 11-5-0-1. Utah has scored first in 17 of 38 games this season. Utah is 13-7-1 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-2-1-1. 10 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 12 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous/Mason Mannek (13).

Assists: Ben Tardif (19)

Points: D'Astous (30)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+23) - Leads the League

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (100)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (11)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (7).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley (4) - leads league.

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (117)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (9 for 44). 20.5 %. - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Bowen/D'Astous/Ryan (3).

Wins: Trent Miner (9).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 29 55 48 3 0 135 Utah Grizzlies 416 418 403 21 1261

Opposition 35 34 42 1 1 113 Opposition 374 386 382 12 1157

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Tyler Penner (2) Nick Henry (1).

Assist Streaks: Ben Tardif (2) Boucher, Nate Clurman (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher, Tardif (2)

Matthew Boucher has a point in 12 of his last 14 games.

Trey Bradley has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games. Bradley leads the club with 10 multiple point games. Trey has missed the last 2 games.

Brian Bowen has 3 goals in his last 4 games. 17 of his 20 points have been at Maverik Center. 10 of his 11 goals have been at home. 7 of his 9 assists have been at home.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 9 games this year. Tardif has a point in 14 of his 20 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 8 of his last 11 games. Tardif has 11 points in 9 games in January (3 goals, 8 assists) and a +6 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. He has a point in 20 different games for Utah this season. In 8 games in January D'Astous has 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists) and a +4 rating. D'Astous has 41 shots on goal in 8 games in January.

Luke Martin has 9 points in 8 games in January (3 goals, 6 assists). Martin is a +11 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 7 of his last 10.

Mason Mannek has 9 points in 9 games in January (4 goals, 5 assists).

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Burzan has missed the last 9 games.

Tyler Penner has 9 points in 9 games in January (4 goals, 5 assists).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley

9: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Ben Tardif

7: Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Brandon Cutler. Mason Mannek.

5: Tyler Penner.

4: Andrew Nielsen.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 14 shorthanded goals this season which is 2nd in the league. The Grizz are 10-2 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 17-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 55 to 34 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 23-5-1-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 73 to 48 at home this season. Utah's 135 goals are the most in the league. Their 50 standings points are the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 12-4-1-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 22-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-8-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is tied with Atlanta for the most in the league. The Grizz are 15-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 17-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

