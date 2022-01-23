ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Cincinnati's Van Boekel fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Jack Van Boekel has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #472, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Jan. 22.

Van Boekel is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Van Boekel will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Wheeling (Jan. 26 and Jan. 28), vs. Indy (Jan. 29), vs. Iowa (Feb. 2) and vs. Toledo (Feb. 5).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Schultz fined

Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #472, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Jan. 22.

Schultz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 6:20 of the third period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Wilson fined, suspended

Kansas City's Koletrane Wilson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #475, Newfoundland at Kansas City, on Jan. 22.

Wilson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an elbowing infraction at 2:50 of the first period.

Wilson will miss Kansas City's game at Wichita today (Jan. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Nogard fined, suspended

Atlanta's Luke Nogard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #471, Atlanta at Florida, on Jan. 22.

Nogard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions off the ice after the conclusion of the game.

Nogard will miss Atlanta's game vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 28.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Blachman, Martin fined, suspended

South Carolina's Nico Blachman has been suspended for five games, and Bryce Martin has been suspended for two games, as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #474, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Jan. 22. Both players have also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Blachman and Martin are both fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Blachman will miss South Carolina's games vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 23), at Greenville (Jan. 26) and at Norfolk (Jan. 28, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30). Martin will miss South Carolina's games vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 23) and at Greenville (Jan. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Skeoch fined, suspended

Allen's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #481, Allen at Utah, on Jan. 22.

Skeoch is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized check to the head at 11:37 of the third period.

Skeoch will miss Allen's games at Utah today (Jan. 23) and vs. Rapid City (Jan. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

