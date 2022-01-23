Manchurek, Dickman Lead Thunder Past Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita snapped two losing skids on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-3 against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman and Joe Manchurek each recorded a pair of goals while Logan Fredericks had two helpers.

The win stops a nine-game home winless streak and a five-game losing skid.

Bryan Lemos put the Mavericks on the board at 6:20 of the first. Loren Ulett tried to take a shot from the right circle that was deflected across the crease. Lemos was Johnny-on-the-spot and made it 1-0.

Sean Allen tied the game at 7:53 for his second of the season. He blasted a shot off a faceoff win from Fredericks that beat Daniil Chechelev through traffic.

Bailey Conger intercepted a pass near the Wichita line and beat Jake Theut at 10:46 to regain the lead for Kansas City, 2-1.

At 13:02, Dickman recorded his first of the game on the power play. Carter Johnson took a wrist shot from the left point and Dickman redirected it past Chechelev.

Just four minutes later, Manchurek recorded his first as a pro. Michal Stinil made a beautiful play near the Mavericks blue line to get past the defenseman. He came in on a two-on-one, fed a pass across to Manchurek and he made it 3-2.

Early in the third, Dickman connected on his second of the game to make it 4-2. Fredericks outworked a Kansas City defenseman below the goal line, fed it to Dickman in the slot and he buried a wrist shot. Less than three minutes later, David Thomson fed a pass through the crease to Manchurek and he scored to make it 5-2.

The Mavericks recorded back-to-back power play goals in the final 11 minutes to cut the lead to one. Loren Ulett scored at 9:18, putting home a rebound past Theut for his sixth of the year. Nick Pastujov fired home a wrist shot at 18:56 to make it 5-4.

Chechelev was pulled for the extra attacker with a minute left. Cam Clarke and Jacob Graves made some nice defensive plays to help clear the puck and the Thunder grabbed the win.

Wichita earns its first home win since November 28. The Thunder scored five goals for the first time since November 27.

Manchurek collected his first multi-goal game of his career to go along with his first as a pro. Dickman netted his second multi-goal game of the season. Fredericks tallied first multi-point game of his career.

Wichita remains at home on Wednesday night to host the Newfoundland Growlers for the first time in franchise history.

