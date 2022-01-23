Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-16-1) pressured and battled but came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Rapid City Rush (19-15-5) on Sunday night from The Monument. The Steelheads finish the season series with a 6-5-0 record.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads started off strong with production and opportunities, including six shots on a first period power play, however the Rush earned the first tally late in that frame to take the 1-0 lead. Early in the second, the Steelheads answered back thanks to forward Matt Tugnutt (1:12 2nd) on a snipe from the l eft dot to tie the game, 1-1. The Rush answered minutes later on a defensive shot to snag the lead heading into the final frame. Despite the Steelheads' chances in the third period, they could not muscle a shot in, and a broken stick late led to the empty net goal to seal the 3-1 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. RC - Dillon Kelley (31-32 saves)
2. RC - Kenton Helgesen (game-winner)
3. RC - Alec Butcher (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Matt Tugnutt (F) - 3rd career goal
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt kicked off the third quarter of the season the same way he kicked off the second: scoring on the road. It's his first goal since December 4 and now brings him to three tallies on the year.
- Jake Kupsky: Despite the loss, Kupsky posted another strong performance, halting 28 of 30 shots and keeping opponents to two goals or less now in 10 of 14 starts.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads finished their six-game road trip as well as a stretch with nine of 12 games away from Idaho Central Arena. In their road trip, the Steelheads dropped four of six games while winning the second game of the weekend in back-to-back weekends but were outscored only 19-17 thanks to three games with three or more tallies. While the Steelheads have dropped eight of 12 games since the holiday break concluded, they'll return home for a four-game homestand, where they've earned a 13-5-0-0 record this year.
ATTENDANCE: 1,921
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesaday, Jan. 26 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.
