Wichita Closes Weekend this Afternoon against Mavericks

Wichita Thunder forward Stefan Fournier pokes at the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home this afternoon looking to salvage the weekend against Kansas City.

The Thunder have dropped the first two of a three-in-three to Tulsa, losing last night 2-0 at the BOK Center. Kansas City split a weekend home series against Newfoundland, winning last night 4-2 over the Growlers.

Last night was the fourth time that Wichita has been shutout this season. The last time the Thunder couldn't find the scoresheet was on December 15 in Utah.

Wichita remains in seventh place with 29 points and is looking to snap a five-game winless skid. Kansas City is in sixth place with 37 points. After today, the Thunder and the Mavericks won't play until March 1.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 36 points. Darik Angeli is second with 33. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 27 points. Carter Johnson is second with 26.

Join us this afternoon for Wintertainment and Crosswinds Casino Night. The first 1,000 adults will receive a t-shirt, courtesy of Crosswinds Casino.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

