Fuel Clip the Wings for 4-3 Win Sunday Afternoon

January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO - After defeating the Kalamazoo Wings at home on Saturday, the Indy Fuel went to Kalamazoo and won the second game of the back-to-back series 4-3. Indy's Jordan Schneider scored the game-winning goal with just 0:36 left on the clock after the Fuel trailed 3-2 for most of the third period.

The Fuel's Jan Mandat scored twice in the first period. His first was an even-strength goal 5:15 into the frame with assists from Seamus Malone and Liam Folkes. Mandat scored his second goal of the period on a power play at the 13:38 mark after Kalamazoo's Cody Corbett was called for hooking. The first period ended 2-0 in favor of the Fuel.

CJ Eick's second penalty of the game gave the Wings a power-play to start the second period, but Indy killed it off. Just over seven minutes in, Indy found themselves in penalty trouble again when Mandat was given a double minor, four-minute penalty for high-sticking. The Wings' Greg Betzold capitalized on the power play opportunity and cut the deficit in half. Fuel Goaltender Michael Lackey did his part throughout the period, stopping 12 of the 13 shots that came his way.

Kalamazoo's Zach Jordan tied the game just 1:45 into the third period. Less than four minutes later, Matheson Iacopelli gave the Wings the 3-2 lead. The Fuel had two power play opportunities and the Wings had one throughout the period, but neither team was able to convert. Facing defeat, Indy tied the game with 1:51 left on the clock. The goal was originally credited to Craig Wyszomirski but later given to Karl El-Mir. With just 0:36 remaining in the game, the puck went from Griff Jeszka to Spencer Watson and finally to Schneider, who knocked in the game-winning goal and gave the Indy Fuel the 4-3 victory and their third-straight win.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.