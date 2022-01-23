Royals Fall in OT to the Lions to Finish out a Three-Point Weekend
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions in overtime, 3-2, Sunday, Jan. 23 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 34 of 37 shots, while Lions goalie Tristan Bérube saved 30 of 32.
Trois-Rivières got on the board first halfway through the opening period after a penalty kill turned into an offensive opportunity. Straight out of the penalty box, Cedric Montminy joined the Lions' 3-on-2 rush towards Ustimenko's net as William Leblanc skated through the Royals' zone. Leblanc scored on a wrist shot snapped underneath of Ustimenko's left pad, lighting the lamp for an early Lions lead, 1-0.
Dominic Cormier tied the game for Reading on a broken up pass attempt that sent the puck back onto his stick blade right in front of Bérube's crease. Cormier fired the bouncing puck past Bérube's glove to tie the game. Minutes later, Alexis D'Aoust skated into the slot and ripped a wrist shot past Ustimenko's helmet and under the crossbar to put Trois-Rivières back in the lead, 2-1.
12:47 into the second period, Jackson Cressey scored the Royals' second short-handed goal of the season. An errant pass from Anthony Nellis sent the puck into the neutral zone where Cressey picked it up in stride, raced toward Bérube's net, and beat the Lions' net-minder with a backhand dangle around his left pad to tie the game, 2-2.
After a scoreless third period, overtime set the stage for Olivier Archambault to be the OT hero for the Lions. Crashing towards the Royals' net on a breakaway, Archambault beat the laid out, right pad save attempt of Ustimenko, winning the game for the Lions 3:50 into the extra frame.
The Royals take on the Adirondack Thunder Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
