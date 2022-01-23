Growlers Fall 5-1 to the Oilers in Tulsa
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second on the road in as many days as they were topped 5-1 by the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday evening at BOK Center.
Jimmy Soper opened the scoring for the Oilers midway through the first period as he found himself in alone on a partial breakaway, beating Keith Petruzzelli to make it 1-0.
Soper would make it a pair just moments later as he once again found himself in plenty of space in front of the Growlers net, sniping past Petruzzelli to put Tulsa up 2-0 with seven minutes left in the 1st.
Orrin Centazzo would get one back for the Growlers on the brink of the first intermission as his power-play blast got by Daniel Mannella with 1:54 left in the opening frame. Newfoundland trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.
After keeping the Oilers at bay in the first portion of the second period, a Growlers turnover in the defensive zone was punished by Darren McCormack with under eight minutes to go in the second, giving Tulsa a 3-1 advantage.
The deficit would become three before the second intermission as Adam Pleskach made it 4-1 for the Oilers heading into the third period.
Pleskach would also pick up a second goal in this one as he put the game out of reach with 3:47 remaining, sliding one into an empty Growlers net to make it a 5-1 final.
Quick Hits
Orrin Centazzo scored five times across this weekend's three games.
Former Growler Jimmy Soper scored the game-winner for the Oilers.
Sunday marked the first-ever meeting between Newfoundland and Tulsa.
Three Stars
1. TUL - J. Soper
2. TUL - A. Pleskach
3. TUL - D. Mannella
