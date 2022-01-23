Preview: Royals Host Lions in Back-To-Back at Santander Arena
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivieres Lions Saturday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. This is the 7th of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals are 2-2-2 against the Lions, scoring 13 goals and allowing 24.
Kirk MacDonald talks pregame with Erik Jesberger
The Royals defeated the Lions Saturday, Jan. 22, 2-1, at home. Trevor Gooch's third power play goal of the season opened the scoring 56 seconds into the game for an early Reading lead, 1-0. Officials enforced seven penalties between both teams in the opening frame. Gooch scored the lone power play goal, converting on the first of two power plays in the game for Reading while the Lions went 0-for-3 on the man-advantage.
Brayden Low extended the Royals' lead to two in the third period, scoring his 10th goal of the season with a backhand shot put over the left pad of Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. The Lions responded shortly after when Olivier Archambault tapped in a loose puck in Hayden Hawkey's crease, setting the score at 2-1 where it remained until the final horn.
The Royals now sit in second place in the North Division. They play three games against divisional opponents before a three-game series with the first-place Newfoundland Growlers beginning on Feb. 2. Reading holds a 17-8-4-1 record with a .650 win percentage. They sit behind the Growlers with a .739 win percentage. The Growlers have played seven fewer games than Reading and sit at the top of the North Division, with Trois-Rivieres hoisting a .596 win percentage in third. Maine holds fourth place at .500 and Adirondack sits in fifth posting a .491 win percentage. The Railers are last with a .419 win percentage in 31 games.
UPCOMING GAMES
Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.
Reading Royals forward Trevor Gooch
